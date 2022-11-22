Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said.

State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.

Investigators confirmed it is a double homicide and that a gun was used.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

Troopers were interviewing several people but had not made an arrest as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Shortly after the deaths were announced, a large police response was seen roughly eight miles away in Schenectady, near Union and Gillespie streets.

State Police told WRGB that response is connected to the homicide investigation in Princetown.

Investigators were expected to provide additional information in the case Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.