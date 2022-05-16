Hochul Urges Caution As Severe Storms Target Region

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging residents to take precautions as a severe weather system is expected to move through the region, bringing strong winds and thunderstorms.

Hochul said the weather system is expected to move through much of the state on Monday, May 16.

The storms could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and lead to power outages and hazardous conditions in parts of the state.

Hochul said New Yorkers in the areas expected to be impacted should stay alert.

"It is critical that New Yorkers use caution today and stay prepared as severe weather is likely to impact many parts of the State," Hochul said. "The storm system moving through New York has the potential to cause power outages and downed tree limbs and power lines, and I am urging anyone in the path of these storms to keep a close eye on the weather and be prepared to act quickly if severe weather strikes."

State officials also released the following severe weather safety tips:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a "family escape" plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing, and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine, first aid supplies, and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries, and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your vehicle fueled or charged. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

The state added that residents should create a disaster kit which includes:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Find more safety tips online here.

