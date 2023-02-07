Fraudster Posing As City Worker Scammed Elderly Victim Out Of $3K, Watervliet Police Say

An elderly man from the region was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a fraudster posing as a city worker, authorities said.

Rensselaer County resident Joseph Celeone, age 40, of Troy, was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, for grand larceny and criminal impersonation, according to the Watervliet Police Department in Albany County.

Detectives were initially contacted in late December 2022 by a 75-year-old Watervliet resident who told police he was approached by a man claiming to work for the City of Watervliet.

The supposed employee, who police identified as Celeone, told the victim that his driveway violated city code and would lead to hefty fines if it wasn't “immediately repaired,” police said. The victim eventually agreed to pay Celeone $3,000 for the unnecessary repairs.

“This offender demonstrated a shamelessness that is often a routine characteristic of criminals that target vulnerable populations in our communities,” Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni said in a statement.

“We commend the victim for notifying police, which was pivotal in helping the department locate the defendant and prevent him from adding someone else to his list.”

Celeone is charged with the following crimes:

Grand larceny - 4th degree (felony)

Criminal impersonation - 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released with an appearance ticket.

The Watervliet Police Department reminded residents that legitimate government representatives do not offer services or ask for payment to correct code violations.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to a similar scam is asked to contact the agency at 518-270-3892.

