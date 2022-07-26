Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Albany Man Who Kept Child Porn In Folder Labeled 'Jail Bait' Sentenced
News

Fire Dept. Suspends Lieutenant Amid Accusations He Followed Women At Colonie Target

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Lieutenant Kevin J. Hart has been suspended by the Midway Fire Department amid accusations that he followed women and filmed one inside the Colonie Target.
Lieutenant Kevin J. Hart has been suspended by the Midway Fire Department amid accusations that he followed women and filmed one inside the Colonie Target. Photo Credit: Colonie Police Department/Google Maps street view

A Capital District firefighter accused of following women inside a Target store and filming at least one of them has been suspended.

In a statement Tuesday, July 26, the Midway Fire Department in Colonie announced that it was aware of the charges against Lieutenant Kevin Hart, age 25.

“Kevin has been suspended from all fire department activities until further notice,” the department said.

The Midway Fire Department is a volunteer organization and the firefighters are not town employees.

Colonie Police arrested Hart on Thursday, July 21 after investigators determined that he had followed multiple women inside the Target on Central Avenue the week prior.

He used his cell phone to take photos or videos up the skirt of at least one woman, according to police.

After obtaining warrants, police searched Hart's home and seized several electronic devices to determine whether there are more victims, police said.

Hart was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court on charges of felony unlawful surveillance, along with endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness, both misdemeanors.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

According to his public Facebook profile, Hart is a volunteer lieutenant and EMT with the Midway Fire Department. He also listed his occupation as a truck driver at S.M. Gallivan LLC, located in Watervliet.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Colonie Police at 518-783-2754.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.