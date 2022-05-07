Doctor From Watervliet Admits To Filing False Tax Returns

A doctor from the Capital District is facing prison time after admitting to filing false tax returns, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Ehab Kodsi, age 56, of Watervliet, pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday, May 4, in Albany federal court.

Prosecutors said between 2015 and 2018, Kodsi underreported revenue from both his pain management clinic in Queensbury, in Warren County, and his real estate company.

He was also accused of improperly deducting personal and business expenses.

“Kodsi did not report income received from third parties reimbursing services provided by his pain management clinic, deducted personal expenses as business expenses, deducted the same business expense multiple times, and overstated business expenses related to his and his family’s use of vehicles," the US Attorney’s Office said.

In all, Kodsi failed to report more than $800,000 to the IRS and failed to pay over $200,000 in taxes, prosecutors said.

He now faces up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. That’s on top of the more than $200,000 in restitution he’s already agreed to pay.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8.

