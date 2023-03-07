COVID-19: Rensselaer County Duo Admits To $100K Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme

Two men from the region could spend decades in federal prison after admitting to a massive unemployment insurance fraud scheme that included benefits meant to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rensselaer County residents Taquan Parker, age 26, of Rensselaer, and Olajuwon Sutherland, age 27, of Troy, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and mail fraud charges in federal court in Albany on Monday, March 6.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District, Parker and Sutherland each gave the personal information of two other people to a third man, Kahleke Taylor, which Taylor then used to file false claims online with the New York State Department of Labor.

The agency ultimately paid Taylor $108,140 in unemployment insurance benefits, which was then split with Parker and Sutherland, prosecutors said.

Taylor previously pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $207,000 in such benefits as part of the scheme.

Parker and Sutherland each face a maximum term of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. They are scheduled to be sentenced on July 6 and July 12, respectively.

Parker agreed to pay $60,132 in restitution to the State of New York and forfeit $30,000 in fraud proceeds that he obtained.

Sutherland agreed to pay $48,008 in restitution and forfeit $12,000 in fraud proceeds.

