COVID-19: Capital District Infection Rate Now Third-Highest Among NY's 10 Regions

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Capital District continues to be among the highest in New York.

In the region, the seven-day average percent of positive tests rose from 10.31 percent as recently as Tuesday, May 3, up to 11.13 percent on Thursday, May 5, according to the state Department of Health. That makes it the third-highest infection rate among the state's 10 regions.

Statewide, the average infection rate is also on the rise, up to 6.85 percent on May 5 - down slightly from the previous day - but up dramatically after staying below 2 percent for several weeks earlier in 2022.

Twelve new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, though none were recorded in the Capital District

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Friday, May 6:

Western New York: 17.18 percent;

Finger Lakes: 12.98 percent;

Capital Region : 11.13 percent;

: 11.13 percent; Central New York: 10.51 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.24 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 9.01 percent;

Long Island: 8.94 percent;

North Country: 8.29 percent;

Hudson Valley: 7.35 percent;

New York City: 4.56 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

May 3: 49.09 new cases;

Wednesday, May 4: 51.83 new cases;

May 5: 52.42 new cases.

Central New York

May 3: 43.53 new cases;

May 4: 43.53 new cases;

May 5: 43.02 new cases.

Finger Lakes

May 3: 43.05 new cases;

May 4: 42.48 new cases;

May 5: 41.87 new cases.

Long Island

May 3: 42.44 new cases;

May 4: 42.68 new cases;

May 5: 45.67 new cases.

Hudson Valley

May 3: 35.86 new cases;

May 4: 37.79 new cases;

May 5: 39.98 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

May 3: 51.57 new cases;

May 4: 49.51 new cases;

May 5: 49.04 new cases.

New York City

May 3: 32.19 new cases;

May 4: 32.82 new cases;

May 5: 40.50 new cases.

North Country

May 3: 37.00 new cases;

May 4: 36.62 new cases;

May 5: 35.22 new cases.

Southern Tier

May 3: 50.37 new cases;

May 4: 49.29 new cases;

May 5: 50.48 new cases.

Western New York

May 3: 58.62 new cases;

May 4: 58.09 new cases;

May 5: 58.49 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Capital Region since the pandemic began, by county:

Albany: 210 new (62,542 since March 2020);

Saratoga: 179 (49,094);

Schenectady: 105 (34,781);

Rensselaer: 84 (33,325);

Columbia: 34 (10,607);

Greene: 29 (8,990).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Capital Region as of Friday, May 6:

Albany: 521;

Saratoga: 331;

Schenectady: 303;

Rensselaer: 256;

Columbia: 140;

Greene: 129.

Forty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,187 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 77 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of May 6, 972,990 (109 new) first doses have been administered to Capital District residents, while 890,250 (107 new) have completed the process.

In the region, there have also been a total of 528,540 booster shots administered, including 1,745 in the past 24 hours and 10,550 in the previous seven days.

"By using the tools at our disposal, we can protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep both ourselves and our loved ones healthy," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Make sure to keep up to date on vaccine doses, get the second booster as soon as you are eligible, and make sure your children are fully vaccinated.

"Remember to get tested before traveling or seeing vulnerable loved ones, and ask your doctor about treatments if you test positive."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.