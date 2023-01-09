Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say

An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said.

Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit.

Investigators said it was around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, when Anderson left a six-month old male kitten and a one-year-old female cat locked inside her car on Lexington Avenue and Terminal Street.

The animals spent several days inside the vehicle, “despite frigid temperatures.” police said.

Both cats were found to be suffering from dehydration and malnourishment, and were covered in their own urine and feces.

The animals are now under the care of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands.

Anderson is charged with two counts of animal cruelty. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Thursday, Jan. 12.

