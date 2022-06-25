Capital District Gets $27M For ‘Environmentally Friendly’ Pedestrian, Biking Projects

The Capital District is set to receive more than $27 million in federal funding to help pay for new pedestrian and biking projects around the region.

New York was awarded a total of $178.8 million in federal dollars that will go to 75 communities across the state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to bike and walk, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The funding - made available from the Federal Highway Administration - will cover up to 80 percent of costs for projects like new sidewalks, shared use paths, and other enhancements related to non-motorized modes of travel, the governor’s office said.

More than two-thirds of the projects will benefit so-called Environmental Justice Communities, defined as areas most impacted by environmental harms and typically consisting of mostly low-and-moderate-income families.

"We're investing in strategic initiatives across the state to improve quality of life, promote economic growth, and revitalize our communities,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement.

“Most importantly, by advancing mobility alternatives, these awards will provide new opportunities and remove barriers for individuals in Environmental Justice Communities that have traditionally lacked adequate transportation access."

In the Capital District, a total of 13 projects will benefit from the funding, including nearly $5 million to the Capital District Transportation Authority to expand bus service along the Washington-Western Corridor.

The City of Cohoes will receive nearly $5 million to build nearly three miles of sidewalks, bikes lanes, and other improvements.

Schenectady will get more than $2 million to pay for improvement to the Craig Street Pedestrian Bridge.

Other projects in the Capital District include:

$1,569,539 to the Town of Bethlehem to construct a paved multi-use path along Cherry Avenue Extension.

$1,781,000 to the Town of Clifton Park to enhance pedestrian and bike facilities along Main Street.

$1,496,560 to the Town of Glenville to construct sidewalks along Freemans Bridge Road.

$910,466 to the Town of Guilderland to construct sidewalks to provide pedestrian safety improvements along East Old State Road.

$1,864,348 to the Village of Kinderhook to construct pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Albany Avenue.

$2,456,764 to the Village of Nassau to construct intersection and pedestrian upgrades throughout the Village.

$713,526 to the Town of Sand Lake to construct approximately of sidewalks along Reichard's Lake Road to connect Sand Lake Beach Sidewalk.

$1,497,984 to Saratoga County to construct a connection to Zim Smith Trail - Northern Trail Extension from the Town of Ballston to Town of Milton.

$1,014,400 to the Village of Voorheesville to construct and replace sidewalks, curbing, and crosswalks.

$2,362,592 to the Town of Wilton to construct traffic safety and pedestrian connectivity improvements.

