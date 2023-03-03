Boot Suit: NY Woman Sues L.L. Bean Over Footwear's 'Waterproof' Claims

A New York woman is suing L.L. Bean for false advertising, claiming that some of the company’s waterproof boots are not actually waterproof.

In a federal class action lawsuit filed Feb. 17 in the Western District of New York, Monroe County resident Linda Lenzi alleges that the Freeport, Maine-based company intentionally misleads customers through false advertising of its L.L. Bean brand boots with zipper closures.

“The zipper closures used (and hence the L.L.Bean boots themselves) are not waterproof and the zipper closures are not otherwise backed with a waterproof gusset to make them waterproof,” reads the complaint.

The lawsuit accuses the company of purposely using non-waterproof zipper closures that are “significantly cheaper” than waterproof zippers, and then mislabeling, warranting and advertising them as waterproof, “in a manner that ensured consumers would not miss the claim,” according to the lawsuit.

“Had Plaintiff and Class members known about the false and misleading nature of L.L. Bean’s claims and warranties that the Products were ‘waterproof’, they either would not have purchased the Products or would have paid less for them."

The lawsuit seeks more than $5 million in damages.

A spokesperson for L.L. Bean told Boston.com the company “looks forward to addressing the claims through the legal process.”

The lawsuit involves the following products:

Women’s Storm Chaser Boots 5, Zip

Men’s Storm Chaser Boots 5, Zip

Men’s Storm Chaser Side Zip Boots (Ballistic Mesh)

Women’s Carrabassett Waterproof Boots, 12” Zip

Women’s Snowfield Waterproof Boots, Tall Insulated

Women’s Waterproof Nordic Boots with Artic Grip, Suede

Women’s Park Ridge Casual Boots, Tall

Women’s Park Ridge Casual Boots, Mid

Women’s Rugged Cozy Boots, Mid Side-Zip

Bean Boots, Front-Zip

