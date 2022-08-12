Author Salman Rushdie Violently Attacked, Stabbed On Stage In New York

Author Salman Rushdie has been violently attacked at a speaking engagement in upstate New York, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, as Rushdie was about to begin lecturing at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua located about 70 miles south of Buffalo.

A man stormed the stage and attacked the 75-year-old Rushdie and an interviewer, according to New York State Police.

Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was taken by helicopter to a hospital, police said.

The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.

Photos posted to social media showed several people tending to Rushdie as he lay on the floor immediately following the attack.

There were no other reports of injuries.

The suspect was immediately apprehended by a state police trooper. His name has not been made public.

Rushdie, a native of Mumbai, India, has long been the subject of death threats from around the world following the publication of his 1988 book, The Satanic Verses, which critics deemed as hate speech directed toward Muslims.

In 1989, Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, calling for Rushdie's death.

Iran has offered over $3 million as a reward to anyone who kills Rushdie.

