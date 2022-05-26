Albany, Troy Mayors Urge Congress To Pass Gun Reform Laws After TX Shooting

Local leaders in the Capital District are calling on Congress to pass federal gun reform legislation in the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

In Rensselaer County, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden issued a resolution Wednesday, May 25, calling on the US Senate to pass House Resolution 8, known as the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021.

Already approved by the US House, the bill would implement a federal background check for purchases of firearms, implement waiting periods, and reduce access to guns and other assault weapons.

“Like many Americans, I watched in horror and anger as yet another mass shooting event unfolded in Texas on Tuesday,” Madden said. “The time for thoughts and prayers have passed – we need common-sense gun reform that will reduce the chances another horrific incident will happen again.”

He praised Democratic New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for their efforts to pass the laws and called on more Republicans to do the same.

Madden said the city council would hold a special meeting Thursday evening, May 26, to pass the resolution and send it to lawmakers in Washington, DC.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan made a similar plea for federal action on her official Facebook page.

"We are being held hostage by inaction," Sheehan said. "We keep asking ‘when is enough, enough?’ but Congress keeps responding with inaction. They offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ but refuse to vote on common sense gun reform, even in the face of elementary school students being murdered."

She vowed to keep pressing federal lawmakers to pass gun reform legislation.

"And as a human, I will continue to ask out loud how many more innocent people need to be murdered in schools, grocery stores, and houses of worship before our country recognizes that common sense national gun laws will save countless lives," Sheehan said.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed Tuesday, May 24, when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, located 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.