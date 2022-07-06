Albany Shooting Victim Identified As Music Entrepreneur With 'Kind Heart'

Authorities have identified a 27-year-old Capital District woman who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Albany.

Dominique Eley, of Albany, was found at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, near North Pearl Street and Livingston Avenue, according to Albany Police.

She had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

Medics treated Eley at the scene, but she was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

So far police have made no arrests and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Eley’s father, Gary, told NewsChannel 13 his daughter was a kind-hearted, inspiring artist who always gave back to the community.

The Albany native was an MC who went by the name Kay Hollywood and also owned YRR Clothing Co., where she designed streetwear apparel, according to family.

She was known for hosting back-to-school events, Christmas giveaways, and for donating clothing from her line to community members in need.

Just months before her murder, Eley was profiled by the Albany Times Union for an upcoming pop-up shop she was hosting in Albany Capital Center that featured over 50 vendors.

She told the outlet that after graduating from the New School Center for Media in 2017, she launched a successful podcast and had performed at events throughout the city, and had even opened for rapper Cassidy at a concert in Brooklyn.

She credited her family for keeping her going and always telling her to follow her dreams, she said. She hoped to be an inspiration for younger generations.

“Anybody can do this,” she told the Times Union. “As long as you stay focused, there’s no possible way you won’t be able to achieve your dreams.”

A visitation for Eley will be held Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m to 10:45 a.m. at Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church in Albany, with funeral services immediately following, according to her obituary.

Anyone with information in Eley’s murder is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Albany’s Victory Church and her father are offering a combined cash reward of $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Click here to read Eley’s profile by the Albany Times Union.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.