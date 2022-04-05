Contact Us
Breaking News: 30-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Albany, Police Say
Albany Jewish Community Center Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Albany Jewish Community Center
Albany Jewish Community Center Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The Albany Jewish Community Center was briefly evacuated Wednesday, May 4, over a bomb threat.

Albany Police said the threat came in early Wednesday morning via email.

Officers and K-9’s searched the building on Whitehall Road, but found nothing to indicate the threat was authentic, police said.

In a post on Facebook, the JCC said it was delaying opening until 9 a.m.

Police said they're working with the FBI field office in Albany to investigate the threat.

So far no suspects have been identified. 

