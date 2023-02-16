21-Year-Old Accused Of Setting Fire To Home Near Albany College Pleads Not Guilty

A 21-year-old woman accused of setting fire to an occupied home near a college in the region is formally denying any wrongdoing.

Allexus Pecoraro, of Erieville in Madison County, pleaded not guilty to an eight-count arson indictment in Albany County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Firefighters in Albany were called at around 7:30 a.m. on May 8, 2022 with reports that a home was on fire near the College of Saint Rose, on Hudson Avenue near Ontario Street, according to Albany Police.

The fire destroyed one home and damaged two others, along with three vehicles that were parked nearby. One person was injured and had to undergo treatment at a hospital.

Prosecutors allege that Pecoraro intentionally set fire to the home’s front porch while people were home, “exhibiting a depraved indifference to human life.”

After posting bail Wednesday, Pecoraro was released to the supervision of probation. She was also required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Her next court date has not yet been scheduled.

