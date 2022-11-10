19-Year-Old Kidnapped 2 Young Girls From Schenectady Home, Sexually Abused 1, Police Say

A 19-year-old man is behind bars months after allegedly kidnapping two young girls from their Capital Region home and sexually abusing one, New York State Police said.

The man, identified by WNYT as Yusef Illeez, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, following a joint investigation that included State Police, Schenectady County Child Protective Services, and the FBI.

According to police, Illeez kidnapped the girls - who were 9 and 11 - from their Schenectady home in January 2022 after meeting one girl online.

He allegedly took them to a hotel, but brought the 9-year-old girl back to her home a couple hours later, WNYT reports.

Illeez then returned to the hotel and allegedly sexually abused the 11-year-old girl and tried to rape her before dropping her off down the street from her home and returning to New Jersey, the outlet reports.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Illeez’ arrest on Thursday, Oct. 27.

He was arrested the following day by authorities in New Jersey and held at the Camden County jail until Tuesday, Nov. 8, when he was extradited to Schenectady County.

Investigators determined he had met the girls on an app called Yubo, which is geared toward younger audiences, WNYT reports.

The outlet said investigators found child pornography on Illeez’ computer and phone, along with evidence he tried engaging in sexual contact with other children.

Illeez now faces multiple charges, including two counts of kidnapping, attempted rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arraignment in Schenectady County Court Thursday, Nov. 10, a judge ordered him held without bail.

If convicted of the kidnapping charge, Illeez could spend up to 25 years in prison.

