Alexa Kropf, age 18, of Floral Park, is no longer in a medically induced coma and is breathing on her own, her family announced in an update on GoFundMe Monday, May 6.

“We are deeply grateful for all your prayers. Prayer has incredible power!” said campaign organizer Christine M.

Kropf remains in critical condition at Albany Medical Center Hospital more than a week after she was struck by a man riding a dirt bike just blocks from the UAlbany campus at around midnight Saturday, April 27.

When officers arrived, they found the freshman lying in the roadway along Hudson Avenue with a serious head injury and a broken leg, according to Albany Police.

Witnesses told investigators that Kropf was struck by a man who was driving an illegal dirt bike at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of groups of people in the roadway. He then fled the scene.

The teen was thrown into the air and landed on the pavement several feet away, breaking five ribs and her leg, and suffering swelling in her brain. She was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital in critical condition and was placed in an induced coma.

In the days since the crash, Kropf has undergone multiple surgeries to relieve the brain swelling, with additional surgeries on her pelvis and leg. Doctors had to put a plate in her tibia due to the compound fracture.

“Even though it is progress, the road ahead is EXCRUCIATINGLY long,” her father Jim Kropf told Albany station WNYT.

“Not easy AT ALL looking at your child lying in bed with her head half shaved, 50 staples showing in her head from where they cut her skull open two times, leg wrapped up with a rod in it, pin in her pelvis,” he told the outlet, adding that he hopes police catch the “piece of garbage responsible.”

No suspects had been publicly identified or arrested as of Monday, May 6. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-458-5628 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

The GoFundMe campaign, created to help Kropf’s family with the mounting medical bills, has raised over $90,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.