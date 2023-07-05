New Update: Police Dog Stabbed During Arrest In Troy Released From Vet: 'Remarkable Recovery'

A police dog is out of the hospital and on the mend after being stabbed a dozen times during an alleged burglary arrest in the region.

Troy Police Department K9 “Norbi” was released from Upstate Veterinary Services on Wednesday afternoon, July 5.

“Thanks to the immediate response and medical attention provided by our dedicated officers and the skilled veterinary team at Upstate Veterinary Services, we are thrilled to report that Norbi has made a remarkable recovery,” the department announced.

“The Troy Police Department would like to express our deepest gratitude to the veterinary staff at Upstate Veterinary Services for their outstanding care and expertise in treating Canine Norbi's injuries.

“We are also immensely grateful for the overwhelming support and well-wishes from our community during this challenging time.”

Dozens of officers and other officials lined the parking lot outside the veterinary hospital and applauded as the K9 and his handler departed.

Police said Norbi is expected to make a full recovery and will return to active duty after some rest and rehabilitation.

The 25-year-old suspect, identified as Curtis Knockwood, of Troy, was arraigned in Troy City Court on the following charges:

Attempted Burglary

Burglary

Criminal Possession of Burglars Tools

Criminal Mischief

Petit Larceny

Criminal Trespass

Resisting Arrest

Assault

Menacing a Police Officer

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Injuring a Police Animal

Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal

Original Story:

A police dog is hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and an officer is injured following a suspected burglary arrest in the region.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, in Troy’s Emerald Greens neighborhood, on Donegal Avenue.

Several people living in the area had called 911 reporting that someone was trying to break into their homes, according to Troy Police.

As officers were searching for the suspect, police K9 “Norbi” located 25-year-old Curtis Knockwood, of Troy, in a wooded area on Donegal Avenue.

The dog’s handler was attempting to arrest Knockwood when Knockwood began stabbing the dog repeatedly with a knife, police said. In all, the animal suffered 12 stab wounds.

K9 Norbi was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

“He is currently in the compassionate and excellent care of our partners at Upstate Veterinary Services, where he will remain until he is able to be discharged to his handler for further recovery,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

“We are cautiously optimistic and hopeful that K9 Norbi will make a full recovery, able to return to service with his handler for full duty.”

Another officer, not the K9 handler, suffered a broken foot during the scuffle.

Knockwood was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a dog bite.

He is expected to be arraigned on several charges of attempted burglary and injuring a police animal later Wednesday.

