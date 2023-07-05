Police Dog Stabbed 12 Times, Officer Injured During Burglary Arrest In Troy

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, in Troy’s Emerald Greens neighborhood, on Donegal Avenue.

Several people living in the area had called 911 reporting that someone was trying to break into their homes, according to Troy Police.

As officers were searching for the suspect, police K9 “Norbi” located 25-year-old Curtis Knockwood, of Troy, in a wooded area on Donegal Avenue.

The dog’s handler was attempting to arrest Knockwood when Knockwood began stabbing the dog repeatedly with a knife, police said. In all, the animal suffered 12 stab wounds.

K9 Norbi was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

“He is currently in the compassionate and excellent care of our partners at Upstate Veterinary Services, where he will remain until he is able to be discharged to his handler for further recovery,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

“We are cautiously optimistic and hopeful that K9 Norbi will make a full recovery, able to return to service with his handler for full duty.”

Another officer, not the K9 handler, suffered a broken foot during the scuffle.

Knockwood was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a dog bite.

He is expected to be arraigned on several charges of attempted burglary and injuring a police animal later Wednesday.

