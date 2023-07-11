Partly Cloudy 86°

New Update: Missing Albany Woman Found Dead

The search for a missing woman from the region has ended in tragedy two days after she went missing.

Okelly Yhap, age 29, was found dead in the town of Bethlehem after being reported missing out of Albany on Sunday, July 9.
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Okelly Yhap, age 29, of Albany, had last been seen at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, July 9, near Alexander and Clinton streets.

On Tuesday, July 11, Albany Police announced that Yhap was found dead in the town of Bethlehem.

Police did not speculate on a possible cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, but her death does not appear suspicious, according to police.

In their initial announcement, police said Yhap was developmentally disabled, deaf, and had a history of depression.

