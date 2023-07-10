Mostly Cloudy 73°

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Albany Woman

Authorities are searching for a woman from the region who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Okelly Yhap, age 29, was last seen Sunday morning, July 9, near Alexander and Clinton streets in Albany.
Okelly Yhap, age 29, was last seen Sunday morning, July 9, near Alexander and Clinton streets in Albany.
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Okelly Yhap, age 29, was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, July 9, in Albany, near Alexander and Clinton streets.

Yhap is developmentally disabled, deaf, and has a history of depression, according to Albany Police.

She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white vest and black pants with blue stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

