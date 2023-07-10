Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Albany Woman

Okelly Yhap, age 29, was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, July 9, in Albany, near Alexander and Clinton streets.

Yhap is developmentally disabled, deaf, and has a history of depression, according to Albany Police.

She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white vest and black pants with blue stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

