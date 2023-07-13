New Pizzeria In Rensselaer County Cited For 'Very Pleasant' Dining Experience, Drink Choices

Rensselaer County eatery 17 Cherry Plain Square, located in Berlin at the same address, opened in early June 2023 under the direction of Herman Lockrow.

The locally-owned restaurant boasts nearly a dozen signature pies, including a meat lovers, margarita, and buffalo chicken.

There’s also the “Twice Baked Potato,” made with a garlic butter base with thin slices of potatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream drizzle and chopped green onions.

Diners can also choose from over a half dozen burgers, as well as soups, salads, and entrees like braised short rib, char grilled salmon, and double bone pork chop.

The restaurant also offers indoor and outdoor seating, live music, and 40 taps of rotating beers.

In the short time since opening, several people have left positive reviews on the eatery’s Facebook page, including one man who described his experience as “very pleasant.”

“Meal was excellent and staff are second to none,” he continued.

Another diner raved after stopping by on the restaurant’s second weekend in business.

“The place is beautiful!” he said. “The selection of drink choices is great and the owner was walking around talking to his guests as well as working. Can’t wait to go back.”

17 Cherry Plain Square is open from Wednesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

