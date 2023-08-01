'New Gem': Albany Restaurant Cited For 'Perfect Portions,' 'On Point' Decor

Albany County eatery The Scene, located in Albany in the shadow of the Crossgates Mall at 1671 Western Avenue, held its grand opening in early July 2023.

Under the direction of owner Mariana Lia, the restaurant aims to offer a unique and modern experience for diners, reads its website.

“Whether you’re looking to grab a coffee in-between meetings, a 5 PM espresso martini with coworkers, or Sunday brunch with the girls, The Scene is truly the place to see and be seen.”

Its menu boasts breakfast staples like bagels, pastries, and oatmeal with a variety of toppings, as well as several sandwiches and bowls.

There’s also a “toast bar,” where diners can top their sourdough bread with things like mashed avocado, banana, smoked salmon, or almond butter.

When it comes to beverages, diners can choose from a wide selection of espresso offerings, including the Honey Lavender Latte, Cinnamon French Toast Latte, and Caramel Macchiato.

The menu also features over a half dozen teas, specialty cocktails and wines.

In the short time since opening, The Scene has received positive reviews on both Yelp and Facebook, including from one customer who dubbed it the nicest coffee shop in the Capital Region.

“The place is beautiful, and the coffee and food are great,” they wrote on Facebook. “This is the new coffee gem of our area.”

Another reviewer on Yelp described the ambiance as “on point” and the drinks as “refreshing.”

“A boujee coffee and cocktail shop? What are we, NYC? I’m all for it,” they said.

“The portions are perfect,” another wrote on Yelp.

The Scene is open every day. Find out more on its website.

