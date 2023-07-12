Mostly Cloudy 85°

New Details: Missing 29-Year-Old Was Found Dead In Hudson River

Authorities have released new details in the case of a missing woman from the region who was later found dead.

Okelly Yhap, age 29, was found dead in the Hudson River near Bethlehem's Henry Hudson Park on Tuesday, July 11, two days after she was reported missing out of Albany.
Okelly Yhap, age 29, was reported missing by Albany Police on Sunday, July 9.

On Tuesday morning, July 11, investigators were called to Bethlehem’s Henry Hudson Park with reports that a body had been found in the Hudson River.

Bethlehem Police later confirmed that the body is that of Yhap.

Police did not speculate on a possible cause of death, but said her death does not appear suspicious.

In their initial announcement, police said Yhap was developmentally disabled, deaf, and had a history of depression.

The incident is under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department.

