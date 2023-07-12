New Details: Missing 29-Year-Old Was Found Dead In Hudson River

Okelly Yhap, age 29, was reported missing by Albany Police on Sunday, July 9.

On Tuesday morning, July 11, investigators were called to Bethlehem’s Henry Hudson Park with reports that a body had been found in the Hudson River.

Bethlehem Police later confirmed that the body is that of Yhap.

Police did not speculate on a possible cause of death, but said her death does not appear suspicious.

In their initial announcement, police said Yhap was developmentally disabled, deaf, and had a history of depression.

The incident is under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department.

