Multi-Car Crash Sends 6 To Hospital, Knocks Out Power In Colonie During Morning Commute

The Albany County wreck happened at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, in Colonie on Wolf Road near Marcus Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation found that a 68-year-old Colonie man was heading northbound on Wolf Road when he suffered a medical emergency, according to Colonie Police.

He ran through a red light at Marcus Boulevard before striking two vehicles and colliding with a Waste Management garbage truck near a hotel.

The man also struck a transformer near Wolf Road, knocking out power to the immediate area and darkening several traffic lights.

A total of six people were taken to hospitals with various injuries, including the Colonie driver, police said. The garbage truck driver was not injured.

The five additional victims range in age from 38 to 67.

Wolf Road was down to one lane northbound for two hours following the crash. The roadway has since fully reopened.

New York Environmental Conservation and New York Spill Response crews were on scene assessing a nearby storm sewer for possible gas leakage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-782-2620.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.