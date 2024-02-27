Man Took Part In Killing Of 19-Year-Old Former Football Standout In Pittstown, Jury Finds

A Rensselaer County jury found Carlos Lewis, age 26, of Schenectady, guilty of murder and related charges in the killing of 19-year-old Nathanial Miller on Friday, Feb. 23.

Miller was found shot to death inside his Pittstown home on June 9, 2021, according to State Police.

Prosecutors said Lewis and two other men, Devin Van Patten and Kyle Hutchinson, knew Miller and targeted him as part of a drug-related home invasion.

In court Friday, jurors found Lewis guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, both felonies. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Van Patten pleaded guilty to burglary in August 2023 and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Hutchinson was found guilty of murder and burglary and received 25 years to life behind bars.

Miller graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School, where he excelled in football and was a Section II all-star, according to his obituary.

