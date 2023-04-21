Leandra's Law: Child Was In Car When Drunk Driver Crashed In Hoosick Falls, Police Say

Troopers in Rensselaer County were called just before 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, with reports of a single-car crash in Hoosick Falls on Ball Street, according to New York State Police.

When they arrived, they determined that the driver, 45-year-old Helen Benn, of Rensselaer, was not injured.

At the time of the crash, Ben had a child under the age of five in the vehicle, police said. The child was not injured and was picked up before troopers arrived on scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Benn was arrested for DWI (Leandra’s Law) and later refused to provide a blood sample to determine her alcohol content, according to police.

She was arraigned at the Petersburg Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She’s due back in court on Thursday, April 27.

