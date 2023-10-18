ID Released For Man Who Died In Police Custody Following Troy Arrest

The Rensselaer County incident happened just before noon Friday, Oct. 13, in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood.

According to Troy Police, officers responded to a home after a resident called 911 reporting a trespasser.

When they arrived, they saw 48-year-old Woody Smith, of Troy, crawling out of a first-floor window, police said.

One officer pulled out his department-issued TASER device, but did not fire the weapon, according to officials.

Smith was then handcuffed on the ground and positioned on his side. Moments later, he began showing signs of “medical distress,” police said.

At that point, one of the officers requested assistance from the Troy Fire Department and removed Smith’s handcuffs.

He administered Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and performed chest compressions.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troy Police Command Staff notified the New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations (OSI), as is standard procedure in officer-involved deaths.

Assistant Chief Steven Barker said the department is fully cooperating with the OSI investigation.

“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” Barker said.

In an update Wednesday, Oct. 18, the department identified the officers involved in Smith’s death as Patrol Division members Richard Romero and Joseph Gomes, who have been with the department for four years and two years, respectively.

