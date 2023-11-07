Historic Election: Voters In Troy On Cusp Of Picking First Woman Mayor

Poll Who do you support for Troy mayor? Carmella Mantello (R) Nina Nichols (D) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who do you support for Troy mayor? Carmella Mantello (R) 0%

History is being made this Election Day as voters in one major city in the region are set to elect their first woman mayor.

In Rensselaer County, the race for Troy mayor sees Republican city council president Carmella Mantello facing off against Democrat Rensselaer County legislative board member Nina Nichols.

The winner will take over the position currently held by Democrat Patrick Madden, who is coming off his second four-year term, making him ineligible to run again.

Mantello has spent the last eight years on the Troy City Council and currently serves as president.

She has also worked as the executive director of the Hudson Valley Greenway and NYS Canal Corporation.

On the campaign trail she has said she’ll prioritize police and fire funding, as well as focus on improving communication both with the city council and the public.

Among those to endorse Mantello’s mayoral run are the New York League of Conservation Voters and the Albany Times Union’s editorial board.

Nichols currently serves on the Rensselaer County Legislature and previously spent two years on the Troy City Council.

She is also an executive assistant at Unity of House of Troy, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with mental illness and victims of domestic violence.

On the campaign trail she vowed to invest in public infrastructure and promote sustainability by increasing the use of electric vehicles and through greener building codes. She has also called for creating more housing in Troy.

Nichols has been endorsed by several organizations, including the Working Families Party, the New York State Nurses Association, and the Troy Area Labor Council.

