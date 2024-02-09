‘Hero’ Bus Driver Who Saved Student From Speeding Van In Pittstown Gets Special Honors

Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin presented Barry Sullivan with a county commendation and a county challenge coin on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Sheriff’s officials said Sullivan was transporting students from the Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District home on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 30, when his bus was nearly struck by a speeding van on Route 7 in Pittstown.

At the time, the bus was stopped on the right shoulder with its red lights and stop sign activated. The cargo van nearly crashed into the bus before losing control, striking an eastbound box truck and going off the roadway.

Moments before the crash, a 12-year-old girl was just about to step off the bus when Sullivan noticed the van approaching and quickly shut the doors, deputies said.

A surveillance image released by investigators shows the van blowing right past where the girl would've been standing.

The van driver, 22-year-old Angel Fernando Pandiguana Pachar, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and various vehicle and traffic violations.

According to McLaughlin, Pachar is an Ecuadorian national and is in the United States illegally. At the time of the crash, he had no driver’s license or proof of insurance.

He was referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Speaking at Wednesday’s ceremony, McLaughlin called Sullivan’s actions heroic.

"The bus driver's actions were recognized by the girl's father as saving his daughter's life. Thank you to the bus driver for being aware and able to act quickly to save a life,” he said.

“The incident is disturbing and shows how close we came today to losing an innocent elementary school student just feet from her house.

McLaughlin said the incident should serve as a reminder for drivers to be cautious near school buses while school is in session.

The Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District also praised Sullivan on Facebook, writing, “Not all heroes wear a cape. Our heroes drive a school bus.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.