'Heinous Crime': Man Who Raped 10-Year-Old At Watervliet Home Gets Decades In Prison

Albany County resident Eric Edwards, of Watervliet, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Albany County Court on Thursday, Aug. 17.

It followed his jury conviction for first-degree rape in June 2023.

According to prosecutors, Edwards raped a 10-year-old child at a home on 4th Avenue in Watervliet in February 2020. The child was known to him.

“While no prison time will restore the innocence stolen from this child, the maximum was the only sentence appropriate for this heinous crime,” said Albany County Assistant DA Jennifer McCanney.

“I truly hope this outcome brings some comfort and healing to the family.”

In addition to his time behind bars, Edwards will have to register as a sex offender.

The judge also issued two no-contact orders of protection on behalf of the victim.

