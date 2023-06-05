Mostly Cloudy 70°

Have You Seen Her? 15-Year-Old From Albany Missing For Days

Police in the region are investigating the disappearance of a teenager who has been missing for two days.

Aubrey Congeni, age 15, was last seen Saturday, June 3, near Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany.
Albany resident Aubrey Congeni, age 15, was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, June 3, near Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany.

In a statement Monday, June 5, the Albany Police Department said it was concerned for the girl’s safety.

Congeni is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white top, a green sweatshirt, black leggings, and tan boots.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

