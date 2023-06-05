Have You Seen Her? 15-Year-Old From Albany Missing For Days

Albany resident Aubrey Congeni, age 15, was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, June 3, near Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany.

In a statement Monday, June 5, the Albany Police Department said it was concerned for the girl’s safety.

Congeni is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall and 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white top, a green sweatshirt, black leggings, and tan boots.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

