Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Gunman Guilty Of 'Execution-Style' Murder Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Troy, Jury Finds

Nearly four years after an 18-year-old woman was found shot to death in the middle of a street in the region, a jury has convicted her killer.

A Rensselaer County jury convicted Isaiah Williams, age 25 (left) of murder in the killing of 18-year-old Beyonce Wint (right) in Troy in September 2019.
A Rensselaer County jury convicted Isaiah Williams, age 25 (left) of murder in the killing of 18-year-old Beyonce Wint (right) in Troy in September 2019. Photo Credit: Rensselaer County DA/Sidewinder Photography/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Isaiah Williams, age 25, of Brooklyn, was found guilty of second-degree murder in Rensselaer County Court on Friday, July 21, in the death of Beyonce Wint.

The New York City teen was found shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, in the middle of 111th Street near Fourth Avenue.

She had been shot once in the head in an “execution-style” killing, according to Troy Police.

Two accomplices to the murder, 34-year-old Antwaun Twitty, of Burlington, Vermont, and 27-year-old Idelisse Armstead, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to testify against Williams as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Twitty was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Armstead received five years behind bars.

Following his conviction, Williams faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Friday, Sept. 15. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE