Gunman Guilty Of 'Execution-Style' Murder Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Troy, Jury Finds

Isaiah Williams, age 25, of Brooklyn, was found guilty of second-degree murder in Rensselaer County Court on Friday, July 21, in the death of Beyonce Wint.

The New York City teen was found shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, in the middle of 111th Street near Fourth Avenue.

She had been shot once in the head in an “execution-style” killing, according to Troy Police.

Two accomplices to the murder, 34-year-old Antwaun Twitty, of Burlington, Vermont, and 27-year-old Idelisse Armstead, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to testify against Williams as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Twitty was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Armstead received five years behind bars.

Following his conviction, Williams faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Friday, Sept. 15.

