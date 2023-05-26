Freshly Opened Restaurant In Troy Promises To Be 'Your New Favorite Neighborhood Spot'

Rensselaer County eatery Finn’s, located in Troy at 40 River Street, welcomed its first diners on Thursday, May 25.

“Your new favorite neighborhood spot,” reads the restaurant’s Instagram page.

The venture is the brainchild of husband and wife owners Kelly and Joe Proctor, who also own The Daisy in Cohoes and Frankie Bird in Troy, according to Mrs. Proctor’s LinkedIn profile.

Customers dine in a century-old brick garage beneath a residential apartment, located one block east of the Hudson River. The space was recently given a fresh coat of paint, as well as a pool table.

Its menu features several “shareable” dishes, including duck fat tater tots with gruyere fondue and pecorino cheese, smoked trout dip with sourdough, and mozzarella sticks.

Diners can also choose from several sandwiches and entrees, like the dry aged double burger, fish and chips, and the chicken schnitzel, made with potato gnocchi, black summer truffle, and pecorino.

The menu also features a variety of cocktails and wines.

“We are getting so excited to share this space with you all,” the Proctors said on Instagram weeks before the launch.

Finn’s is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.