'Forever Grateful': Popular Restaurant In Schenectady Closing After 5 Years In Business

Malcolm’s, located in Schenectady at 617 Union Street, has permanently closed, owner Nate Germain announced on Facebook Sunday, July 23.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that Malcolm’s will be closing our doors,” Germain said. “It has been so rewarding to bring our love of food to the city of Schenectady.”

He did not give a reason for the closure but went on to thank the restaurant's customers and employees for their “hard work and dedication” over the last 5 ½ years.

“It has truly been a pleasure,” he said. “We will be forever grateful. Please remember to support your local businesses!”

Germain opened Malcolm’s in March 2018, taking inspiration from his time working in New York City’s restaurant and hospitality industry, according to his website.

Through a form of farm share called Restaurant Supported Agriculture, the eatery offered fresh produce from Roxbury Farm, located in the town of Kinderhook in Columbia County.

Malcolm's menu featured several steak, pork, and seafood dishes, as well as brunch items like omelettes, biscuits and gravy, and eggs benedict. Diners could also choose from a variety of cocktails, beers, and wines.

Among the most popular dishes, according to its Yelp page, were the duck leg, served with cauliflower puree, miso glazed carrots, sauteed cabbage, and jus, and the seared scallops.

News of the restaurant’s closure garnered dozens of comments from longtime customers.

“This is a sad day and a huge loss to our area,” reads one comment. “We will cherish the memories of countless delicious meals as we celebrated anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, and life in your wonderful restaurant.”

“We will miss our favorite local restaurant,” reads another. “Thank you for the amazing food and thoughtful, kind staff.”

