'Food Is Immaculate': New Restaurant In Troy Earning High Praise

Rensselaer County’s Sabor Caribeño, located in Troy’s Little Italy neighborhood at 230 4th Street, held its grand opening on Saturday, June 17.

The name translates to "Caribbean Flavor."

Owned by Troy City Council member Steven Figueroa, the eatery serves up daily specials in addition to a limited menu of chicken and beef empanadas, as well as fried and stew chicken, and stew pork chops.

Diners can also choose from several sides, including white and yellow rice, sweet plantains, and a side salad.

In the days since opening, Sabor Caribeño has received several positive reviews online, including one from Kenny Johnson, who praised his meal as “top notch” and “mouthwatering” in a review on Facebook.

Stephanie Navarretta was also pleased after stopping by on opening day.

“The food is immaculate,” she wrote on Facebook. “The empanadas were perfect… seasoning was on point and the meat was juicy. They were packed full and served piping hot.”

Sabor Caribeño is open for dine-in and takeout on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Find out more on its website.

