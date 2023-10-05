Facebook Marketplace Gone Wrong: Teen Accused In 6 Separate iPhone Thefts In Albany

The Albany teen is accused of stealing at least six iPhones after arranging to meet the victims on Facebook Marketplace, according to Albany Police.

On six separate occasions between August and September 2023, police responded to several calls where the victims agreed to meet the suspect at a specified location to sell an iPhone or iPad they had posted for sale online.

When the teen arrived, he took the items and then fled, according to police.

Nobody was injured during any of the incidents.

The teen, whose name is not being made public due to his age, is charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Robbery

Two counts of grand larceny

Two counts of petit larceny

He was arraigned in Albany City Police Court and was later released from custody.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.