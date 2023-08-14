Extras Wanted For 'Out Of This World' Horror Comedy Filming At Shuttered Restaurant In Troy

In Rensselaer County, production is underway on “Flapjax,” a new independent sci-fi/horror movie that’s filming inside the former home of Ted’s Fish Fry, located in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood on Second Avenue.

With the help of some eye-catching new signage, the space has been transformed into the fictitious fast food chain “Hamudders,” where an overzealous manager unknowingly executes the sinister plans of an alien race by promoting a highly addictive new item called Flapjax, according to the film’s synopsis.

The movie, described as a “relentless dark comedy about mommy issues and pancakes,” is the sophomore feature film of Bad Taste Video, based in Portland, Oregon.

Producers are still looking for men and women of all ages and ethnicities to be extras in the film. The non-speaking roles are volunteer based with no prior acting experience necessary.

“Looking to act in an out of this world horror comedy?” reads a post Bad Taste Video's Facebook page.

Filming is set to take place at the former Ted’s Fish Fry and the Schenectady Armory on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 14

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Monday, Aug. 28

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Those interested in being extras in the film can email Aerin.Badtaste@gmail.com with the subject line “Flapjax,” along with which date you are available and your phone number.

