Employee Killed, 2 Others Injured, Including Child, In Shooting At Albany Barber Shop

The shooting happened at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in Albany, at the Village Barber & Beauty on Second Avenue near Slingerland Street, according to Albany Police.

When officers arrived they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the business, including the employee, who had been shot in his torso and shoulder.

He was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Owner Reginald Graham later identified the victim as barber Tyrone Staley in a Facebook post.

Also shot was a 19-year-old man who was struck in the foot, and a 9-year-old boy who suffered a graze wound to his torso, according to police. They were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Graham said he was cutting his grandson’s hair when the shots rang out, forcing them to “fall to the floor and crawl,” before the boy was struck.

“A place where people come to talk, share, be encouraged, be blessed and feel safe!” he said.

Investigators said it appears the suspect was outside when they fired multiple rounds into the building, striking the victims.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Writing on Facebook, Graham remembered Staley as a “beloved friend, barber, and loved one,” adding that a vigil was planned for Monday evening, May 15.

“Tyrone’s death will not be in vain,” he said. “Please meet us here at the barbershop tonight at 6:00pm as we pray, praise, reflect and acknowledge that another major tragedy has affected our community.”

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday. Albany Police are asking anyone with information to contact the agency at 518-462-8039.

