Driver Killed In Head-On Colonie Crash That Injured Second Motorist

The Albany County wreck happened at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in Colonie, on State Route 9 near Old Loudon Road.

Colonie Police said a Subaru was heading northbound on State Route 9 when the driver crossed over the median and struck a southbound Volkswagen head on.

Following the collision, the Subaru ended up on its side in a ditch. The driver, 52-year-old Ak Ahmed, of Colonie, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old Mechanicville resident, was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

Loudon Road was closed in both directions for more than two hours while emergency crews processed the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also responded to clean up a gas spill caused by the wreck.

Colonie Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the agency at 518-783-2744.

