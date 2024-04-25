Albany County resident Daniel Rosch, age 42, of Watervliet, was arrested on multiple counts of robbery Wednesday, April 24.

Watervliet Police said Rosch was behind four robberies that occurred between December 2023 and February 2024, three of them at the same Stewart’s Shops store at 2458 2nd Avenue in Watervliet.

The fourth robbery occurred roughly two blocks away, at the Stewart’s Shops located at 2002 2nd Avenue.

During each incident, Rosch donned an oversized coat and concealed most of his face and head before demanding money from the register, police said.

He was finally nabbed after detectives linked his DNA to the crime scenes, according to police. Investigators did not specify what type of DNA evidence was recovered.

Rosch is charged with four counts of third-degree robbery, all felonies. He was released from custody on an appearance ticket.

