Child Rape: Schenectady Man Gets 18 Years For Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old

Keith Solana, age 28, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Schenectady County Court on Tuesday, June 6, after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree rape.

According to prosecutors, Solana admitted that he brought the victim to the basement of his apartment, where he engaged in oral sex and sexual intercourse.

Security footage showed the two walking toward his home shortly before the incident.

The child later disclosed the assault while talking with a member of the Schenectady Child Advocacy Center.

Investigators said Solana was known to the victim from the community.

In addition to his prison sentence, Solana must complete 20 years of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.

The judge also issued a full protection order on behalf of the victim.

