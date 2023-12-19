Chick-fil-A Would Be Forced To Open Some NY Locations On Sundays Under Proposed Bill

Poll Should Chick-fil-A be forced to open its Thruway locations on Sundays? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should Chick-fil-A be forced to open its Thruway locations on Sundays? Yes 0%

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the chicken chain – and any other food service businesses located at New York State Thruway rest stops – to remain open seven days a week.

While the legislation would affect all Thruway food businesses, its sponsor, Democratic Assemblymember Tony Simone, made it clear that his bill targets Chick-fil-A specifically.

“It makes no sense for restaurants at rest stops to be closed on one of the busiest travel days of the week, but Chick-Fil-A has been allowed to limit their service to travelers in their contract with the NYS Thruway Authority,” Simone said on X. “My bill with (State Sen.) Michelle Hinchey will change that.”

The bill’s language states that it would apply to all future food contracts while making an exception for temporary concessions like farmers markets or local vendors.

It’s a well-known fact among Chick-fil-A customers that the business is closed on Sundays, a policy dating back to its founding in 1946 by S. Truett Cathy, a devout Southern Baptist.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” reads the bill’s language.

“Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

The Thruway Authority is currently rebuilding the 27 service areas along the highway. The $450 million project includes updating buildings, adding electric vehicle charging stations, and bringing in new restaurants.

Since 2021, the rest stops dotting the Thruway have been operated by Applegreen, an Irish convenience store chain whose portfolio of companies includes Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant chain currently has seven locations along the Thruway with three more scheduled to be built, WRGB reports.

The College Park, Georgia-based restaurant chain operates nearly 3,000 locations across the United States, including 53 in New York.

State lawmakers will convene their 2024 legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

