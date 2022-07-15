'Heavy Heart': Popular Colonie Restaurant Closing After 26 Years In Business

After nearly three decades in business, a popular Capital District restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Colonie eatery TJ’s Cafe made the announcement Friday, July 15, in a Facebook post that had garnered hundreds of comments and reactions just hours later.

“To our valued customers, dear friends, family, and customers who have become friends and family... it is with a heavy heart that I must announce the closing of TJ's Café after almost 26 years in business,” owner Todd Leach wrote.

The 55-year-old owner and chef cited “economic forces” for the closing, saying the cost of goods, supply chain issues, staff shortages, and “pure exhaustion” had become insurmountable.

“We cannot, in good conscience, for the sake of ourselves, our health, and our family continue swimming against this current,” Leach said. “We have been burning the furniture to stay warm since the pandemic began, and we have thrown the last chair into the fire.”

Leach went on to thank the restaurant’s “outstanding” staff, who he said had been there every step of the way.

“Each one of them unique, wonderful, and amazing in their own way, and I couldn't be luckier to have had them work with us,” he said.

He also thanked customers, calling them their “lifeblood and purpose” for nearly 26 years.

“I wanted people to feel at home and comfortable,” he said. “I wanted a place where people could relax to a good meal, without pretense. I feel we have accomplished that, and so much more, I'm sorry we cannot continue to do so.”

In March, the Albany Times Union profiled Leach and TJ’s Cafe ahead of its 25th anniversary in business.

He told the outlet he bought the building, located on Central Avenue, with his parents in December 1996 while working as a bartender and who had never trained as a chef.

Leach wanted a place where blue-collar diners could come for a sandwich or steak dinner and not feel under-dressed, he told the Times Union.

News of the restaurant’s closing spread quickly on social media, with many commenters on Facebook recounting their visits over the years.

“Devastated,” Mike Graney, of Albany, wrote. “Fixture of Colonie that always provided the best food around. I feel your pain but you deserve a break after all these years of providing the area such quality. You’ll be sorely missed.”

“So saddened to see this wonderful establishment run by this beautiful family close down,” Diane Stazio, of Colonie, wrote. “ I hope that whatever is in your future brings you happiness and contentment.”

Cindy Marie, a former waitress at TJ’s Cafe, said she had been trying to write her post for hours without getting emotional.

“I started as a waitress in March 1997, shortly after moved to the bar, and left in 2009,” Marie said.

“During that time I met so many amazing people, formed great friendships and have countless memories. TJ’s will always be a part of me. Thank you Todd and Joelle for everything.”

