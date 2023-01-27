Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Inmate Who Murdered Cellmate With Sheet In Capital Region Gets More Prison Time
Business

Cannabis Sales: Here's Where To Find 2 Of Capital Region's First Legal Pot Shops, Report Says

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Two of the Capital Region's first legal cannabis dispensaries will be located in Schenectady and the city of Rensselaer, according to a report.
Two of the Capital Region's first legal cannabis dispensaries will be located in Schenectady and the city of Rensselaer, according to a report. Photo Credit: Canva/Bruno Coelho

Weeks after New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opened, additional pot shops are gearing up to open in the region, WRGB reports

Business owner Don Andrews, who runs Schenectady’s Upstate CBD on Union Street, told the outlet his store was approved to sell adult-use cannabis products by the city and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.

Andrews told WRGB he expects to be open by mid February.

A second recreational marijuana dispensary is set to open in Rensselaer County, according to Josh Mirsky, who told the outlet his Stage One Dispensary will be located in the city of Rensselaer and will offer a delivery service.

Mirsky said he’s currently negotiating a lease agreement with a landlord and hopes to welcome his first customers by April, WRGB reports.

New York legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021.

The state's first legal cannabis dispensary, operated by the nonprofit Housing Works, opened in lower Manhattan in December 2022.

Click here for the full story from WRGB

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.