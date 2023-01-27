Cannabis Sales: Here's Where To Find 2 Of Capital Region's First Legal Pot Shops, Report Says

Weeks after New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opened, additional pot shops are gearing up to open in the region, WRGB reports.

Business owner Don Andrews, who runs Schenectady’s Upstate CBD on Union Street, told the outlet his store was approved to sell adult-use cannabis products by the city and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.

Andrews told WRGB he expects to be open by mid February.

A second recreational marijuana dispensary is set to open in Rensselaer County, according to Josh Mirsky, who told the outlet his Stage One Dispensary will be located in the city of Rensselaer and will offer a delivery service.

Mirsky said he’s currently negotiating a lease agreement with a landlord and hopes to welcome his first customers by April, WRGB reports.

New York legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021.

The state's first legal cannabis dispensary, operated by the nonprofit Housing Works, opened in lower Manhattan in December 2022.

Click here for the full story from WRGB.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.