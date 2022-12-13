'50 Long, Successful, Beautiful Years': It's Closing Time For Popular Watervliet Pub

After a half century of serving up award-winning pizza and wings in a “tremendous atmosphere,” a popular Capital Region pub is closing its doors.

The Purple Pub, located in Albany County at 2 Cohoes Road in Watervliet, will close for good on Friday, Dec. 30, owners Greg and Butch Rentz announced on Facebook.

“As the old saying goes ‘all good things must come to an end’ and after 50 long, successful, and beautiful years, that end is now here,” reads the post.

The co-owners said the business has struggled in recent years with financial hardships, increasing wages and prices, and staffing shortages.

“It has become a daily struggle for us to continue to provide our customers and our amazing staff with the same great service we have always provided since we opened our doors in 1972,” they said.

“But, in our heart of hearts, we know the most important reason of all - it’s simply time to take a break, to prioritize our health, and to be able to spend time with our wonderful families, who have not only joined us behind the line and behind the scenes, but have been right by our sides since day one, supporting us through it all.”

The post went on to say it had been an “absolute honor” to serve customers over the past 50 years.

“There is nothing in this world we could have ever done that would have brought us the same pride and joy that the Purple Pub has brought to all of us - we could never have been ‘us’ without all of ‘you.’

The Facebook post had already garnered hundreds of comments just hours later, along with thousands of shares and reactions.

“Very sad to hear this,” Kathleen Ellenbogen, of Troy, wrote. “Been going for so many years with my family. Thank you so much for such great food, staff and hospitality.”

Andy DeBell said he and his wife went on their first date at the Purple Pub in 1979.

“Forty-three years ago and married 42 years,” DeBell said. “The rest is history, our history, and you nice folks at the Purple Pub are part of it.”

Joanne Gannon, a former waitress at the restaurant, also reminisced about her time there.

“You taught me how to be a waitress and I’ve had so many good times there working and then going with my family and friends!” she wrote.

“You will be missed, but now it’s time to go enjoy retirement. Thank you for serving us the last 50 years!”

The Purple Pub offers a variety of appetizers, fresh salads, chicken wings, and pizza, along with hot and cold sandwiches, according to its menu.

Among its most popular dishes, according to Yelp, are the baked ziti, boneless wings, and cheese pizza.

The business is open Tuesday through Saturday. Find out more on its website.

