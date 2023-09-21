Burglar Who Targeted Brunswick Businesses Nabbed Over Year Later, Police Say

Columbia County resident James Smith, age 52, of Hudson, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 20, in connection with a burglary at a Brunswick business in Rensselaer County in April 2022.

According to New York State Police, Smith broke into a business on Hoosick Road at around 4:40 a.m. on April 3, 2022. The business was closed and unoccupied at the time.

He then tried breaking into a nearby restaurant with a burglary tool on the same day, but was unable to get inside, troopers said.

Smith surrendered to the State Police facility in Brunswick on the following charges:

Burglary

Attempted burglary

Possession of burglary tools

Petit larceny

He was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and released from custody.

