A Few Clouds 71°

SHARE

Burglar Who Targeted Brunswick Businesses Nabbed Over Year Later, Police Say

A suspected burglar is facing charges more than a year after allegedly targeting multiple businesses in the region.

A suspected burglar is facing charges more than a year after allegedly targeting multiple businesses in Brunswick.
A suspected burglar is facing charges more than a year after allegedly targeting multiple businesses in Brunswick. Photo Credit: Canva/Anele77
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Columbia County resident James Smith, age 52, of Hudson, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 20, in connection with a burglary at a Brunswick business in Rensselaer County in April 2022.

According to New York State Police, Smith broke into a business on Hoosick Road at around 4:40 a.m. on April 3, 2022. The business was closed and unoccupied at the time.

He then tried breaking into a nearby restaurant with a burglary tool on the same day, but was unable to get inside, troopers said.

Smith surrendered to the State Police facility in Brunswick on the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Attempted burglary
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Petit larceny

He was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and released from custody.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE