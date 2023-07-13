Body Recovered From Hudson River In Troy

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon, July 12, in Rensselaer County, along the Hudson River in Troy.

Police and fire crews recovered the body near the city’s Madison Pier, not far from the Green Island Bridge, Troy Police said.

Authorities did not provide the person’s gender or speculate on how long they may have been in the water.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, July 13, in hopes of making a positive identification and determining an official cause of death.

“As of right now there are no suspicious circumstances, but we will await autopsy results in hopes of further clarity,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

