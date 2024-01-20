‘Beautiful Heart, Soul': National Guard Member From Troy Dies At Age 33

Heather St. Pierre, formerly of Troy in Rensselaer County, died at her Cambridge home in Washington County on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the age of 33, according to her obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Born in Albany, St. Pierre graduated from Hoosic Valley Central School in 2008, where she holds school records in pole vaulting and track.

She later obtained a criminal justice degree from Bryant & Stratton College.

St. Pierre was a member of the Military Police out of the Latham National Guard Reserves and served a year-long tour in Iraq, her memorial said.

Relatives remembered her as “a hard worker” who was talented in music and art, and enjoyed playing drums, piano, and keyboard.

News of her death sparked a wave of condolences on social media, including from her National Guard colleague Staff Sergeant Joseph Lydon.

“I had not seen Heather since shortly after we returned from Iraq,” he said on her memorial wall. “She was a good soldier. A beautiful girl with a beautiful heart and soul. Rest easy.”

Her aunt, Shannon Eddy, also paid tribute on Facebook, remembering St. Pierre as “a bright light to all and a strong, amazingly brave woman.”

St. Pierre is survived by her mother Michelle Johnson-Dotterer and father Randy James Johnson; and siblings Thomas Hatz, Sara Hatz, Randy Johnson Jr., Amanda Johnson, and Jennifer Johnson.

A funeral service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

