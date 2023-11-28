Buyer Emerges For 5 ShopRite Stores In Capital Region

Price Chopper/Market 32 has finalized the purchase of the leases, store equipment, and fixtures of the five former ShopRite stores to “further solidify its presence” in the region, the company announced Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Current plans call for Market 32s to go up at the Niskayuna store in Schenectady County and at the North Greenbush store in Rensselaer County.

The Slingerlands store – located across the street from an existing Market 32 – will be marketed for sublease, the company said.

Discussions are still underway with landlords at the Albany and Colonie locations.

“Our Market 32 brand has been extremely well received and this gives us an excellent opportunity to expand our footprint in the Capital Region, provide our customers with the shopping experience they are looking for and our teammates with career growth opportunities right here in our hometown,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 president.

The company said it will not operate the gas stations at the former ShopRite locations.

No opening dates for the new stores were announced.

Price Chopper formally changed its name to Market 32 in November 2014 as a nod to the year of its founding in 1932 by brothers Ben and Bill Golub.

At the time, the company said the name change better reflected its image as an upscale grocer and less of a discount retailer.

The company is investing more than $300 million in changes to its branding, product labels, loyalty cards, employee uniforms, and store modernizations.

At least one-third of that money is expected to be invested in Capital Region stores.

In November 2021, Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32 completed its merger with Tops Friendly Markets, with new parent company Northeast Grocery headquartered in Schenectady.

Altogether, the company operates 285 locations across six states, including New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

